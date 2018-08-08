TORONTO — Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

Tournament officials announced del Potro's withdrawal while rain in Toronto delayed the start of Wednesday's matches.

"Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest," del Potro said in a Tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Wednesday. Haase will instead face Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny, who pulled out of his second-round qualifying match on Sunday.

With heavy rains Wednesday morning, the start of play at the Aviva Centre on the York University campus was significantly delayed as courts were being dried off.

Top seed Rafael Nadal and Canadians Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Peter Polansky were all scheduled to play second-round matches.