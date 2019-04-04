Graham DeLaet said Wednesday he's targeting a September return to golf after undergoing back surgery last July.

DeLaet was given a six-to-12 month timeline last summer after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery, the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.

"I've been receiving a lot of questions on when I will be returning to golf, so I wanted to provide an update," DeLaet wrote on Twitter. "My recovery has been slower than I expected, but I am getting better each day. Based on my progress and discussions with my team, it looks like I will be back for the 2019/2020 season kicking off in September.

"I want to thank everyone for your support and I cant wait to be back out dong what I love - playing the game! Huge thanks as well to my partners who have stood by me on this journey."

An update on my progress... pic.twitter.com/dojKPb0FF1 — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) April 3, 2019

The 36-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since October 2017 and underwent stem-cell treatment on his back in January 2017 before electing for surgery.

DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics and earned a spot at the 2013 Presidents Cup.