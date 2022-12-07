CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 115-111 on Wednesday night.

The Wizards lost their fourth in a row and played without leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. He strained his hamstring Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and willl be re-evaluated next week.

Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip.

Vucevic’s basket gave the Bulls a 106-105 lead with 2:50 left, and he then blocked a shot that led to a jumper by DeRozan. After Porzingis missed a 3-pointer, DeRozan had a three-point play to put Chicago ahead 111-105 with 1:43 left.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points with nine rebounds and Kyle Kuzma added 21 points for Washington.

Corey Kispert started in Beal’s place and scored 10 points.

“It is what it is, we’ll just have to do the best we can with what we have," coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game. “Not having him, at times in the past it was a comfort level with certain guys understanding they have to step up, absorbing a little bit more of a role and they have had some success without him. There is a comfort level there, but it’s not ideal.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington committed 11 turnovers in the first half and shot 2 of 15 behind the arc.

Bulls: G Javonte Green missed his second game with a knee contusion. ... G Alex Caruso started after being listed as questionable with an ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Indiana on Friday night.

Bulls: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

