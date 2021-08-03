DeMar DeRozan is headed to the Windy City.

DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million-plus deal to join the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the four-time All-Star will be joining the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs that will see Thad Young, a first-round pick and two second-round choices go the other way.

DeRozan will sign a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls.

A native of Compton, CA, DeRozan has spent the past three seasons with the Spurs after spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported that DeRozan was set to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers.

DeRozan becomes the Bulls' third major addition of the free agency window, with the team having already signed Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

Originally taken with the ninth overall selection of the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points on .496 shooting, 6.9 assists and 3.6 boards over 33.7 minutes a night in 61 games last season.