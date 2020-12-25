Cousins, Wall and more out for Rockets

Report: Harden could be available Saturday with negative test

The Houston Rockets are going to be short-handed for their season-opener Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Ben McLemore, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and Mason Jones are all unavailable to play according to the league's injury report.

As of now, James Harden has not been ruled out. Multiple reports indicate he could be available to play if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.