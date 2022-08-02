DeMarre Carroll has moved into coaching.

His representation announced on Tuesday the 36-year-old forward has joined the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer.

After an outstanding playing career, DeMarre Carroll is joining the @Bucks as an assistant coach!



Congrats, @DeMarreCarroll1! pic.twitter.com/2CdZfL4dzx — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 2, 2022

Carroll played for Budenholzer for two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

A native of Birmingham, AL, Carroll last played during the 2019-2020 season, appearing in 24 games between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Originally taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft out of Mizzou, Carroll appeared in 578 games over 11 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Hawks, Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Spurs.

For his career, Carroll averaged 8.9 points on .430 shooting, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists over 23.7 minutes a night.