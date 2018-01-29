UTICA, N.Y. — Vancouver Canucks prospect Thatcher Demko made a sprawling save in the dying seconds to lead the North Division to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Pacific Division on Monday night in the American Hockey League all-star championship game.

Demko stopped two shots in 3:20 of relief in the championship game for the North Division. Linus Ullmark started in net and made two saves in 2:40.

The 22-year-old Demko was drafted in the second round (36th overall) in the 2014 NHL draft by Vancouver. He has a 17-7-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in 29 games this season for the Utica Comets.

C.J. Smith scored the game's lone goal and earned MVP honours.

Cal Petersen started for the Pacific and turned away 2-of-3 shots in 2:40. Former Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Antoine Bibeau came on in relief and didn't face any shots in 2:12.

The AHL all-star challenge featured a round robin tournament between the league's four divisions with a three-on-three format.