Did the refs get it right on Robertson's tying goal?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that forward Denis Malgin will replace veteran forward Wayne Simmonds for Saturday's road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 25-year-old Malgin has two goals and two assists over 16 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Denis Malgin is in tonight … Wayne Simmonds is out — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 26, 2022

Elsewhere, Keefe says injured goalie Ilya Samsonov is getting closer to a return, but doesn't have a timeline and won't be available for the current road trip.