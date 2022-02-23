Shapovalov advances to Dubai quarterfinals with win over Japan's Daniel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Taro Daniel on Wednesday.

Shapovalov saved the only break point he faced and broke Daniel five times on eight chances in a match that took just over one hour and 23 minutes to complete.

The sixth-seeded Canadian was accurate on just 57 per cent of his first serves, but he won 21 of 24 available first-serve points, including six aces.

His lack of accuracy on first serve was negated by winning 16 of 18 points on his second serve.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., improved his career record against Daniel to 2-0.

Next up for Shapovalov is a match against Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis, who sits 85 places lower than Shapovalov in the world rankings at No. 99.

Shapovalov and Berankis have met three times before, with the Canadian holding a 2-1 edge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.