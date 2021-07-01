1h ago
Shapovalov, Murray to clash Friday at Wimbledon
Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov is set to square off against veteran Andy Murray of Great Britain at centre court at Wimbledon on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov is set to square off against veteran Andy Murray of Great Britain on centre court at Wimbledon on Friday.
The third-round match is scheduled to start at approximately 12pm ET/9am PT on TSN.
The 22-year-old Shapovalov, seeded 10th, defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets in the opening round before earning a walkover in the second round on Wednesday after Spain's Pablo Andújar was forced to withdraw.
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champ, who hasn't played the tournament at the All England Club since 2017, beat Nikoloz Basilashvili and Oscar Otte in the first two rounds.
The 34-year-old received a wild-card entry into this year's tournament.