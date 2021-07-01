Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov is set to square off against veteran Andy Murray of Great Britain on centre court at Wimbledon on Friday.

The third-round match is scheduled to start at approximately 12pm ET/9am PT on TSN.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov, seeded 10th, defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets in the opening round before earning a walkover in the second round on Wednesday after Spain's Pablo Andújar was forced to withdraw.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champ, who hasn't played the tournament at the All England Club since 2017, beat Nikoloz Basilashvili and Oscar Otte in the first two rounds.

The 34-year-old received a wild-card entry into this year's tournament.