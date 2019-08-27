Shapovalov on beating Auger-Aliassime: 'It's a really big confidence boost for me'

In a highly-anticipated evening match, 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov easily downed 19-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 in the first-round.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., broke the Montreal native six times on his way to victory.

It was the second year in a row the two met for an all-Canadian match at Flushing Meadows.

Last year however, Auger-Aliassime retired in tears, unable to stop his heart from racing because a combination of heat and humidity, and the stress of playing his first Grand Slam main draw match against a close friend.

Auger-Aliassime has since had a minor procedure to resolve the situation. And so far this year, he has dealt with hot, humid conditions on several occasions and passed every test with flying colours.

Also Tuesday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil upset No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov in a match that nearly went four hours.

The 29-year-old Pospisil, who is on the comeback trail from back surgery, fired 15 aces to take the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours, 50 minutes.