WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a quarterfinal played Friday after a rainout on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 event.

Shapovalov, ranked 38th in the world, had 10 aces, compared to just one for world No. 47 Rublev.

It was the third win in a row for Shapovalov, his longest streak since reaching the semifinals at the Miami Open in March.

The dry spell since then saw Shapovalov's ranking tumble from a career-high of No. 20. His record entering the week was an inconsistent 17-18 in 2019.

Shapovalov, 20, was scheduled to play No. 3 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a semifinal later Friday. Hurkacz beat No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe of the United States 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 in another quarterfinal.

The tournament serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday in New York.