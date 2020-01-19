MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost a lengthy four-set match with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Monday in the opening round of the Australian Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., entered the tournament as the 13th seed, his highest-ever seed at a Grand Slam event.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov struggled with his emotions throughout the three hour 14 minute match, losing to Fucsovics 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-7 (3).

It was the first time Shapovalov and Fucsovics, ranked 67th on the ATP Tour, had played.

Fucsovics has played spoiler at the Australian Open before, stunning 13th seed Sam Querrey of the United States in 2018.

Fucsovics took an early 2-0 lead in the first set, using a deft touch on returns to work Shapovalov out of position.

Although Shapovalov won the next game, Fucsovics continued to press and took the opening set 6-3.

After looking rattled throughout the first set and in the first game of the second, Shapovalov started to find his game. He shouted in celebration as the Hungarian's return fell short to tie the second set 1-1.

Shapovalov slammed his racket to the ground in frustration as Fucsovics took a 40-0 advantage with the second set tied 2-2. The outburst came after Shapovalov's 24th unforced error.

An emotional Shapovalov yelled "come on!" to himself after powering a forehand past a running Fucsovics to tie the set up 3-3. The duo traded games twice to keep it even at 5-5.

Shapovalov again threw his racket to the ground when his return went too deep, giving Fucsovics the advantage. On the next serve, Fucsovics won the game.

Holding serve, Shapovalov powered back to force tiebreak.

After a lengthy rally, Fucsovics sailed a return wide, giving Shapovalov an 8-7 lead and an opportunity at set point. Fucsovics double faulted for only the second time in the match to give Shapovalov the set.

Still struggling with his emotions, Shapovalov quickly fell behind 5-1 in the third set. As Shapovalov continued to lose his composure, he double faulted to hand Fucsovics the set point.

Shapovalov seemed more settled in the fourth set, jumping out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads but Fucsovics battled back to tie it 4-4 and take a 5-4 lead before Shapovalov evened it 5-5.

The two traded games again to force tiebreak.

Fucsovics sliced a backhand just out of Shapovalov's reach to take a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak after the Canadian had played close to the net to try and force play.

Shapovalov went for the same strategy on the next point but it put him out of position for Fucsovics deep return to make it 5-2. On the next point, Shapovalov put the ball out for a 6-2 Fucsovics lead.

Shapovalov won a point back before Fucsovics put the match away to complete the upset.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.