Auger-Aliassime rolls through to second round in straight sets

Denis Shapovalov reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time after his second-round opponent Pablo Andujar pulled out with a rib injury ahead of their match.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets on Tuesday. He next faces either two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray or qualifier Oscar Otte.

Shapovalov is playing Wimbledon for the fourth time but had only got past the first round once before, in 2018. The Canadian reached the quarterfinals of last year's U.S Open for his best Grand Slam result.

Andujar beat Roger Federer in Geneva this year and ousted Dominic Thiem in the first round of the French Open. He also needed five sets to get past Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday.

Also Wednesday, 16th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. Auger-Aliassime will face Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the second round.