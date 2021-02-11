The third round of the Australian Open has arrived, and we have three Canadian men looking to punch their ticket to the Round of 16.

But we know one Canadian will see their run come to an end tonight, as Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime go head-to-head.

Aside from the all-Canadian matchup, Milos Raonic will look to continue his dominate play at this year’s Australian Open when he takes on unseeded Márton Fucsovics.

You can watch Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime go head-to-head LIVE at 3 a.m. ET / Midnight PT on TSN4

The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., holds a 2-1 edge on Auger-Aliassime at ATP Tour and Grand Slam events, winning at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, recorded his win on clay in Madrid in 2019.

Both players are one step away from the round of 16 after making first-round exits at the season-opening Grand Slam last year.

Shapovalov enters the match as a small -2.5 game favourite over Auger-Aliassime.

After a hard-fought five-set win to open the tournament, Shapovalov made quick work of his second-round opponent Bernard Tomic, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

The Canadian did an excellent job of taking advantage of his break-point opportunities, converting on six of his 11 chances.

He also did a fantastic job of protecting his serve as he faced seven break-point chances, but denied Tomic on all seven.

One area that Shapovalov will need to sharpen up on is his second serves.

The Canadian committed seven double faults in the second round, bringing his total on the tournament up to 16 after just two matches.

Looking to take advantage of those mistakes with be Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 20-year-old has been stellar in his opening two games of the tournament, winning both matches in straight sets.

He holds a 26:5 ace-double fault ratio, and has faced break point just once in the tournament.

When Auger-Aliassime was able to beat Shapovalov at Madrid in 2019, it was thanks to his return game.

Felix was able to win 41 per cent of first serve return points in that 2019 match, well beyond the average of 24 per cent Shapovalov`s opponents have averaged over his career.

He was also able to convert on three of his nine break points in that match.

When the two met at the 2019 US Open, it was Shapovalov doing the damage in the return game, with his six breaks on 10 chances, holding Auger-Aliassime to 0-5 on break-point chances.

Felix was able to win just 15 per cent of first serve return points in that meeting.

Whichever way this match goes, expect it to be a good one.

Before that gets going, Raonic will look to continue his run at this event.

You can watch Raonic in action LIVE on TSN1 at 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT.

The Canadian made quick work of his opening-round match but came out of the gate slow to open the second round, losing the opening set 6-7 and dropping the tiebreaker 1-7.

But from there it was all Milos.

Raonic won 18 of the next 24 games, winning seven in a row at one point of the match, cruising to a 6-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Fucsovics' path to the third round has been a much more difficult.

Fucsovics has needed five sets in both of his matches, recently knocking off No .17 Stan Wawrinka in the second round 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (11-9).

However, one big factor in this match could be the service game.

The serve has always been one of Raonic's best weapons, and the Australian Open has shown just that.

Raonic has 43 aces through his opening two rounds, averaging six aces per set and 1.3 per game.

Meanwhile, Fucsovics – despite playing 10 sets and having 48 service games in the tournament – has just nine aces.

Raonic enters this match as a large favourite at -5.5 games, and -650 to win outright.

The Canadian has faced Fucsovics twice in his career, getting the better of him both times.

Both wins have come at the same event – Stuttgart Open in Germany – and in straight sets. In 2018 he beat Fucsovics 6-2, 6-4, and in 2019 it was 6-4, 6-4.

