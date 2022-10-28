Canada's Shapovalov knocks off Evans to advance to semifinals at Vienna Open

VIENNA — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov knocked off Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets Friday to claim a semifinal spot at the Vienna Open.

Shapovalov fired seven aces and surrendered none en route to a dominating 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 23-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native won 86 per cent of his first serves and converted three of 16 break points. Evans failed on all four of his chances to break Shapovalov's serve.

Shapovalov will play Croatia's Borna Coric in the semifinal on Saturday. The two men have met three times before on the ATP Tour with Coric winning two of those matches.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the tournament's top seed, will face Bugaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.