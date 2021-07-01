Shapovalov pumped for Wimbledon Centre Court debut against Murray Denis Shapovalov will make his Centre Court debut at the All England Club on Friday when he takes on two time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. "It's a great moment for me," Shapovalov told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday.

"It's a great moment for me," Shapovalov told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday. "It's definitely super exciting for me and my team and my career. Definitely a match I grew up wanting to play: against Andy in the spotlight like this. It's going to be a lot of fun out there."

You can watch Friday's third round match between Shapovalov and Murray on TSN3 at approximately Noon et/9am pt.

Shapovalov is the No. 10 seed while Murray is No. 118 in the ATP rankings, but experience may provide the 34-year-old Brit an edge. Murray is, after all, very much at home in London.

Ottawa native Jesse Levine got the chance to play at Centre Court during the 2013 Championships when he faced Juan Martin del Potro.



"There's a lot more space on the side and around the edges of the court so it's a different feeling," recalled Levine, who reached a career high of No. 69 in 2012. "Probably one of the most special, if not the most special, courts in tennis. It may take him a couple games to get his bearings even though we know Shapo loves the big stage."

It also may take Shapovalov some time to feel confident moving on the grass at Centre Court.

"I feel like grass is tricky, because it's different every day and every court is different," Shapovalov noted. "Andy has played a couple of matches on Centre Court and it seems to be slicker so he's, you know, obviously got comfortable on there. It's going to be my first match so it's going to be a little bit tricky to adjust."

Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first round match after a slip on Centre Court and Murray himself took a tumble on Wednesday.

Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 29, 2021

Another factor will be the partisan patrons, who have helped their hometown hero get over the hump in a couple tricky matches so far. On Monday, Murray saw off No. 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets. On Wednesday, he stormed back from a set down to beat qualifier Oscar Otte.

"Playing in atmospheres like that and creating moments and memories like that is one of the reasons why I'm still playing," Murray said after outlasting Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. "The crowd created a great atmosphere, but I think I was also engaging them and we were feeding off each other a lot at the end."

Unreal atmosphere out there tonight… thanks so much to everyone that was in there watching and supporting.. you carried me over the line 👏 life in the old dog yet eh!🐕 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 30, 2021

Fans aren't just pulling for Murray because of his nationality. His comeback story is compelling. Murray is playing with a metal hip after undergoing a resurfacing procedure in 2019. It's been a long road back for the former World No. 1, who first underwent surgery on the hip in 2018.

This is the first time Murray has played singles at Wimbledon since 2017.

"Honestly, just as a tennis fan, it was fun to watch and to see him back and moving so well," Shapovalov said. "Especially those last two sets [on Wednesday], how he turned it around. It felt like he was the player that he was a couple years back. It was really exciting to see."

It just had to be...



A trademark @andy_murray lob seals his passage into the third round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CKwUaS5nMi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

It's exciting for Canadian fans to see Shapovalov looking more at ease on grass. He warmed up for Wimbledon with a semifinal run at Queen’s Club, which was his best-ever result on the surface.

"Grass is a surface that could be really, really good for my game," said Shapovalov, who has improved to 8-11 on the surface. "It's such a short season on it and ... I knew it was going to be a process. With every year I've felt myself get better on this surface and I do still think there is a lot of room to grow."

“It’s one of the best grass seasons I’ve had”. 🇨🇦Shapovalov confident heading into second round. #Wimbledon



VIDEO: https://t.co/bV4KrkNJAe pic.twitter.com/gQVs7JIP1S — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) June 29, 2021

Shapovalov won the Wimbledon junior title back in 2016 on the same day that Murray defeated Milos Raonic to claim his second Wimbledon crown. The 22-year-old respects Murray and the other top players in the game, but vows he won't be intimidated.

"It's not a problem to turn the switch off anymore," Shapovalov said. "Obviously the first couple times you go up against them, it's definitely a different match. Now it's pretty much, you know, the same thing for me. It's just I'm going up against another opponent. I know he's a great player and he's very difficult, but I'm focusing on my game and what I can do. So, for me, it's not too difficult anymore to switch that."

Shapovalov took down Rafael Nadal in Montreal back in 2017, but since then has lost 10 straight matches against the 'Big 3' of Roger Federer (0-1), Nadal (0-3) and Novak Djokovic (0-6).

Friday will be Shapovalov's first match against Murray.

"Murray likes to play a little cat and mouse," Levine observed. "Shapo loves the power and loves when he gets pace so watch for Murray to really try and mix it up, throw in some slice backhands, and try and make Denis a little off balance."

Shapovalov, meanwhile, will want to be more consistent on serve after recording 14 aces, but also 16 double faults in Tuesday's five-set win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

"He's going to look to move forward," Levine said. "He's really worked on that a lot in his game and you can see it in his recent matches, how he's finishing a lot of points at the net. It's been really impressive to watch.”

Regardless of what happens on Friday, this is already Shapovalov's best result at Wimbledon where he fell in the first round in 2017 and 2019 and the second round in 2018.

"He has nothing to lose out there," Levine said. "Murray is playing with a lot of pressure by playing at home. And Shapo is the fresher of the two."

While Murray was spending nearly four hours on court against Otte on Wednesday, Shapovalov benefited from a walkover when second-round opponent Pablo Andujar withdrew from the tournament due to a rib injury.

"I'm definitely ready," said Shapovalov. "Physically, I feel great. Obviously, the two days of rest helped a lot ... I'm hoping to have a long match and a long battle.”