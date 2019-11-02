Shapovalov reaches Paris final after Nadal pulls out prior to match

Canadian Denis Shapovalov earned a berth in the Paris Masters final on Saturday after Rafael Nadal withdrew ahead of their semi-finals match after injuring himself warming up.

Shapovalov, who won his first career title last month at the Stockholm Open, will take on Novak Djokovic in the final tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on TSN4.

