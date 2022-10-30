VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell short of winning his first title of the year losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the Vienna Open final on Sunday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won 78 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on three of his nine opportunities. The 23-year-old also fired six aces but committed six double faults in the loss.

Medvedev, the top seed at the tournament and No. 4 in the world, converted on five of his 11 break point chances while winning 72 per cent of his first-serve points.

Entering the match, Medvedev had not given up a break point at the event while Shapovalov had only given up two in four matches.

The Canadian is now 2-4 against Medvedev in career matchups. Shapovalov defeated Medvedev the first two times they played but has lost four straight to him since.

It is the second runner-up finish for Shapovalov within the month. He fell to Yoshihito Nishioka at the Korea Open on Oct. 2.

Despite Sunday's loss, Shapovalov is set to move up three spots to No. 16 in the ATP rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.