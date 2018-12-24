BURNABY, B.C. — Grigory Denisenko scored twice in the first period as Russia went on to beat Switzerland 4-1 on Sunday in the final exhibition game for both teams ahead of the world junior hockey championship.

Klim Kostin had a goal and two assists and Daniil Zhuravlev and also scored for Russia, while Daniil Tarasov 14 saves for the win at Bill Copeland Arena.

Ramon Tanner was Switzerland's lone scorer. Akira Schmid stopped 36-of-40 shots in defeat.

The 2019 under-20 world junior championship begins Boxing Day, with games being held in Victoria and Vancouver.