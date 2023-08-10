Manchester United fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get their first look at Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils confirmed Monday that the newly signed Denmark forward is unavailable for the team's season-opening match on Monday against Wolves with a back injury.

Hojlund, 20, signed from Atalanta last week in a move worth an initial £64 million.

England under-19 midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Cote d'Ivoire winger Amad Diallo (ankle) are also unavailable for the Old Trafford clash, while new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana are expected to make their Premier League debuts for the club.

The availability of midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay remains uncertain with both players the subject of transfer negotiations with Galatasaray and West Ham, respectively.

United is coming off of a third-place Premier League finish in 2022-2023.