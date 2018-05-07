Team Canada head coach Bill Peters said after Sunday's win over Korea that goaltender Curtis McElhinney will start Monday against Denmark.

It will not, however, be a battle between Toronto Maple Leaf goaltenders, as Sebastian Dahm will start for Denmark instead of Frederik Andersen.

Watch Canada vs. Denmark LIVE on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4 at 2pm et/11am et.

McElhinney made 22 saves to pick up a shutout in a 10-0 win. Canada's other goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, allowed four goals on 22 shots against the United States in an eventual 5-4 shootout loss.

By going back to back with McElhinney Sunday and Monday, Peters adjusts the rotation so the Finland game would be McElhinney’s next weekend, with Keumper potentially playing against Norway Thursday, Rishaug tweeted.

Andersen started the first two games of the tournament for the host nation, who currently sit at 0-1-0-1. Denmark defeated Germany 3-2 in overtime in their opening game last week and fell 4-0 to the USA over the weekend.

Andersen, who ranked fifth in the NHL this season with 38 wins, has a .925 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average through two games. The 28-year-old outstarted McElhinney 66-15 in the Maple Leafs' crease this season, but the Canadian held the edge in save percentage .934-.918.

Dahm, 31, spent this season with the Iserlohn Roosters in Germany, posting a 17-17 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average. He started five games for Denmark at the worlds last year, posting a .897 save percentage with a 2.93 goals-against average.

Canada sits at 1-0-1-0 through the first two games of the World Hockey Championship.