Dennis Allen will return for a second season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

General manager Mickey Loomis announced the news in his end-of-season availability on Friday.

The 50-year-old Allen had served as the team's defensive coordinator for seven seasons before being promoted to head coach following the stepping down of Sean Payton.

The Saints went 7-10 in 2022, finishing third in the NFC South, and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Prior to joining the Saints, Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders and was fired four games into his third season on the job in 2014.

He left the Raiders with a mark of 8-26.

A native of Atlanta, Allen has previously served on the staff of the Atlanta Falcons and as the DC for the Denver Broncos in 2011.