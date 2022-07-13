Could the Maple Leafs not be done in net?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Wednesday.

Hildeby was selected in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

He spent last season with Farjestads BK Karlstad in the Swedish Hockey League. The 20-year-old posted a 1.93 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage with a record of 3-2-0.

A native of Järfälla, Sweden, Hildeby also spent time with Timra IK Jr. in the Swedish junior league from the 2017-18 season to the 2019-20 campaign.