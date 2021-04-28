29m ago
Panthers ship Bridgewater to Broncos
Teddy Bridgewater is on the move. The Carolina Panthers confirmed on Wednesday that the team had dealt the 28-year-old quarterback to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick. The expected move comes after the team's acquisition of Sam Darnold from the New York Jets earlier this month.
TSN.ca Staff
#Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncoshttps://t.co/1CJZSY4qD4— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 28, 2021
A product of Louisville, Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last offseason.
In 15 starts in 2020, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards on 340-for-492 passing with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He added 279 yards on the ground for another five TDs.
It was Bridgewater's first season as a full-time starter since 2015. Taken with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. During 2016 training camp, Bridgewater incurred a non-contact knee injury that sidelined him for the better part of two entire seasons with subsequent surgeries and recovery.
He made his NFL return in a brief appearance during the Vikings' 2017 Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets prior to the 2018 season, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints during camp. He spent two years as a backup to Drew Brees and was called into starting duty for five games during the 2019 season with Brees sidelined due to a thumb injury.
Bridgewater joins a Broncos team with Drew Lock and Brett Rypien as incumbent quarterbacks.
The Panthers hold the No. 8 overall selection in Thursday night's draft, while the Broncos will pick one selection later at No. 9.