Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering what appears to be a severe upper-body injury.

The 26-year-old planted his arm on the field in an attempt to evade Eric Wilson's tackle and twisted it gruesomely. He immediately returned to the sideline grasping his arm and elbow with significant discomfort.

#Broncos FB Andy Janovich just got carted to the locker room after suffering an arm/elbow injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2019

Janovich had amassed one reception for three yards and a one-yard touchdown run, his first rush of the season, before officially exiting the match.

His condition has not been updated by the team at this time.