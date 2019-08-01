58m ago
Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, plans to work game
Despite being hospitalized earlier Thursday with a kidney stone attack, Vic Fangio plans to make his head coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game when his Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons.
The Canadian Press
The 60-year-old Fangio was stricken hours before kickoff, but arrived at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium around 6 p.m. The opening game of the preseason begins at 8 p.m.
"Seems like he is fine, he will get that behind him," Broncos general manager John Elway said. "Vic is a tough guy."
Elway hired Fangio last winter after Fangio built the dynamic defence for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18.
