The Denver Broncos' 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday became costlier on Friday with news that left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby would miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Bolles, 30, was carted off of the field on Thursday night late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a broken leg after fellow tackle Cameron Fleming fell on top of him.

The 20th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Snow College, Bolles started all five of the Broncos' games thus far in 2022.

Darby, 28, tore his ACL in the loss. A product of Florida State, Darby was in his eighth season and second with the Broncos.

Through five games, Darby had recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Broncos (2-3) are next in action when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football on Oct. 17.