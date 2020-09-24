ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos officially added quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster Thursday and the seventh-year veteran joined them at practice.

With Drew Lock (shoulder) sidelined, Jeff Driskel will start Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1). Brett Rypien is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Driskel’s backup this weekend.

The Broncos made a slew of other moves Thursday, promoting safety P.J. Lock to their active roster and signing defensive lineman Deyon Sizer to their practice squad. Sizer, who played at Colorado State-Pueblo, was with the Broncos during training camp.

The Broncos also placed wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ACL), safety Mark Barron (hamstring), defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones (knee) and DeMarcus Walker (calf) on injured reserve.

Bortles was the third overall pick by Jacksonville in 2013 and has thrown 103 touchdown passes and 75 interceptions in his career. He spent last season on the Rams’ roster.

