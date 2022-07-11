The Denver Broncos announced the addition of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to its new ownership group on Monday.

The sale of the team from the estate of Pat Bowlen to the Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, for $4.65 billion closed last month.

"A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better," Walton said in a statement. "She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

Rice, 67, served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009 after having previously served as Bush's National Security Advisor in his first term.

In 2018, Rice was rumoured to be a candidate for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy. Rice, a lifelong Browns fan, laughed off the rumours.