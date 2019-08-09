Kornheiser on AB's helmet situation: 'This can't be good'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have placed tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve and signed free agent offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

Fort was making a strong push to become the Broncos' latest undrafted gem. He tore his left ACL in Denver's 22-14 loss at Seattle on Thursday night.

The Broncos entered training camp deep at tight end, but the only ones who haven't been hurt this summer are first-round pick Noah Fant and free agent pickup Moral Stephens.

Jake Butt (knee), Bug Howard (ankle), Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Troy Fumagalli (hip) have all been sidelined.

Bisnowaty is a 2017 sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants out of Pitt. He played in one regular-season game for the Giants that season. He's also spent time on the Giants' and Vikings' practice squads and spent a portion of the 2019 off-season with Washington.

