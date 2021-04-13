The Denver Broncos players announced in a statement released by the National Football League Players Association they will not be participating in voluntary off-season workouts due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on behalf of the Denver Broncos players: pic.twitter.com/b7ZQZ1Z7PY — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

"Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America's greatest game," the statement read. "With off-season programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary off-season workouts. COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period. Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks. Despite having a completely virtual off-season last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure. We hope players across the NFL work with our union as we did to get all of the facts so every player can make an informed decision."

The NFLPA has been urging players to push for virtual work over the off-season.

