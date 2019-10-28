One day after voicing frustration with his team's play in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos have ruled out quarterback Joe Flacco for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns with a neck injury.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Brandon Allen, a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, will make his first career start on Sunday. Allen has never attempted a pass in a regular season game.

Fangio added that Flacco could be placed on injured reserve with the injury.

Flacco completed 20 of 38 passes against the Colts for 174 yards without a touchdown or an interception. He sounded off the team's unwillingness to have more aggressive play calls late in the 15-13 loss.

"We're now a 2-6 football team and we're like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know?" Flacco said. "Like who cares if you give it back to the guys with a 1:40 left? They obviously got the field goal anyway. Once again, we're a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we're kind of afraid to lose a game."

On the season, Flacco has completed 65.3 per cent of his passes for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.