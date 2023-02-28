He might not have been named defensive coordinator, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton says that the team remains open to adding Matt Patricia to its coaching staff.

Patricia, 48, served as DC of the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2017 before becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. He spent the past two seasons back with the Pats and served as offensive play caller for 2022.

Patricia had been in the frame for the DC role in Denver, but the team re-hired its former head coach, Vance Joseph, in the role.

“He and I are going to talk this week," Payton said of Patricia. "I wouldn’t rule [a role] out. If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches, but I know Matt well enough to how smart he is and what he can contribute so we’ll see.”

Payton, who stepped away from the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season following 15 seasons as head coach, was named Broncos head coach on Feb. 2. He is currently in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Draft Combine.