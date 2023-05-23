The Denver Broncos are saying goodbye to their longest-tenured player.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has informed kicker Brandon McManus that he is being released.

A surprise: the Broncos informed kicker Brandon McManus, the last remaining member of Denver’s last Super Bowl team, and the man who has kicked for the team since 2014, that they are releasing him, per sources. There’s now an added veteran kicker for kicker-needy teams. pic.twitter.com/4ezFtqHXGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2023

McManus, 31, had spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the team.

A product of Temple, McManus appeared in all 17 games last season for the team. He made 28 of the 36 field goals he attempted, including eight of the 13 he attempted at 50 yards or longer. He was 25 for 27 on extra points.

A native of Philadelphia, McManus was the last remaining member of the Broncos team that defeated the Carolina Panthers to win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.