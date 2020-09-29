The Denver Broncos will start Brett Rypien at quarterback on Thursday night against the New York Jets, head coach Vic Fangio announced Tuesday.

Rypien, an undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, replaced Jeff Driskel in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. He completed eight of nine attempts for 53 yards with an interception.

Fangio said Driskel could still see snaps during Thursday's game.

#Broncos Fangio says Brett Rypien will start. Might mix in Driskel. "We just feel he deserves a chance." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 29, 2020

The Broncos lost starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury in Week 2 and he remains out this week.

The Broncos and Jets both enter Thursday's game at 0-3.