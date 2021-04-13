It's the news Denver Nuggets fans feared when they watched Jamal Murray fall to the ground during the final minute of Monday night's 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The team confirmed on Tuesday that the Kitchener, Ont. native incurred a torn ACL that will keep him out indefinitely.

Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.



He will be out indefinitely.https://t.co/oXw32TeqJz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 13, 2021

This not only ends Murray's season, but will prevent him from suiting up for Canada at the Olympics in Tokyo.

With under a minute left in Monday's game, Murray attempted to split two Warriors defenders and fell to the ground in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. The 24-year-old, in visible pain, slapped the floor in frustration. After refusing a wheelchair, Murray left the court with the help of teammates, unable to put pressure on his left knee.

Murray was in his fifth NBA season out of Kentucky.

In 48 games this season, Murray was averaging a career-high 21.2 points on .477 shooting, 4.8 assists and 4.0 boards over 35.5 minutes a night.

The Nuggets, led by Murrau and NBA Most Valuable Player frontrunner Nikola Jokic, currently sit at 34-20 and in fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The normal recovery timeline for a torn ACL is anywhere from seven months to a year.