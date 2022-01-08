The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent centre DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Cousins was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 5, where he averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games. 

The 31-year-old spent last season split between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers after sitting out the 2019-20 season due to an ACL injury. 