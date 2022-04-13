The NBA announced a one-game suspension for Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo for shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind during last Sunday's regular season finale.

The incident occurred during overtime of the Nuggets' 146-141 overtime loss. Campazzo was issued a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.

The 31-year-old Campazzo will now miss Game 1 of the Nuggets' Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors set for Saturday.

A native of Cordoba, Argentina, Campazzo just completed his second NBA season.

In 65 games this season, Campazzo averaged 5.9 points on .361 shooting, 1.8 boards and 3.4 assists over 18.2 minutes a night