EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Denzel Dumfries had three first-half assists as the Netherlands beat Greece 3-0 on Thursday to move into second in European Championship qualifying Group B behind leader France.

The Inter Milan wingback first headed back a corner for midfielder Marten de Roon to fire in a low shot in the 17th minute for his first goal for the Netherlands in his 38th international.

Dumfries then provided the final pass in two flowing moves by the Netherlands. He sent a cross from the right to Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, who controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed past Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in the 31st minute at the Philips Stadium.

To complete a dominant Dutch first half, Dumfries chipped a pass to center forward Wout Weghorst, who headed home from close range in the 39th for his first goal since March in any competition.

Manchester City defender Nathan Aké was substituted at halftime after appearing to hurt a hamstring late in the first half.

France maintained its perfect record in Group B by beating Ireland 2-0.

With the match effectively killed off before the break, both teams played out a tame, goalless second half. Substitute Tijjani Reijnders forced Vlachodimos to make a save in the 83rd with a shot from just outside the penalty area.

The result leapfrogged the Netherlands over Greece. Both have six points, but Ronald Koeman's team has played one match fewer than Greece.

The Netherlands plays Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, when Greece takes on last-placed Gibraltar in Athens.

