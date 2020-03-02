It looks like we could be getting a Wilder/Fury No. 3.

The former heavyweight champion has officially exercised his right to an immediate third fight with Tyson Fury, whom he lost the title to last month.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who also serves as Fury's co-promoter, told ESPN over the weekend that the plan is for the fight to take place in mid July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

After drawing in their first showdown in December of 2018 at Staples Center, Fury got the best of Wilder on Feb. 22 as he knocked him down twice and eventually won via a seventh round stoppage.

When asked about the date, Arum told ESPN they chose mid July because there isn't a lot else going on across the sports world.

"It's after the basketball playoffs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there's no football. It's the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time."

The 34-year-old Wilder has a career record of 42-1-1 while Fury's sits at 30-0-1.