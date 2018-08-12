PARIS — Memphis Depay expertly curled in a free kick as Lyon opened its French league season with a 2-0 home win against Amiens on Sunday.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Netherlands forward whipped the ball from the left into the top right corner to seal a comfortable victory after winger Bertrand Traore scored with a neat run and finish in the 24th minute.

Depay scored 19 league goals last season, finishing it strongly to put himself in the frame for a move to a bigger club. The former Manchester United player recently said that, although he feels happy at Lyon, he is open to a move before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

Later Sunday, Brazil forward Neymar was set to lead the attack as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosted Caen.

Also, Strasbourg won 2-0 at Bordeaux.

Strasbourg played most of the game with an extra player after Brazilian defender Pablo was sent off in the 13th minute for pulling back forward Ludovic Ajorque as he ran through on goal.

The Alsace side made the pressure count in the 68th through a goal from midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko, and striker Nuno Da Costa struck 10 minutes later.

Marseille and Monaco both won their opening games of the season.