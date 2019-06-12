Law starting in place of Jackson for Jays

BALTIMORE — The Toronto Blue Jays have made a late change to their starting rotation, replacing the struggling Edwin Jackson with right-hander Derek Law for Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

No reason was given when the Blue Jays announced the decision.

Jackson, on his record-tying 14th MLB team, is 0-4 with an 11.90 ERA in five starts for Toronto this year.

Law will make his first career start in his four seasons in the majors on Wednesday. He is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 18 1/3 innings in 14 games for the Blue Jays this year.

Toronto (23-43) has lost five games in a row.