Women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern, one of the top prospects in the UFC, is an accomplished jiu-jitsu practitioner who has won gold medals at every notable competition in the sport.

Her roots in jiu-jitsu are traced back to her father, Wellington “Megaton” Dias, who is a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu gold medallist in his own right and still competes in major tournaments at age 50.

Dias has attended many of Dern’s jiu-jitsu competitions, but has still yet to watch his daughter compete in mixed martial arts in person. With a 6-0 record and competing in MMA in Brazil for the first time at UFC 225 in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, that is finally going to change.

“I’m just so happy to be on this card and to be in Brazil,” Dern told TSN. “It will also be the first time that my dad will see me fight live. It’s just there are so many great things are coming for this fight. It has everything to be the best night of my life.”

Dias has shied away from watching his daughter compete in MMA. Dern explained prior to her debut at UFC 222 that he didn’t want to be present during what is typically a difficult weight cut for her and was also squeamish about watching her get punched in the face.

This time around, with the fight in Brazil, he decided that it was time to be there in person to watch his 25-year-old daughter compete.

“It was a mix of being in Brazil, my grandma and my family will be there, and the fact that I’m a Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter. He really wants to be there for me and also, I want him to be there. I’ve been asking him to be there,” said Dern. “I don’t want him to go 10 fights without ever being there and maybe if I’m winning and winning, I might get superstitious and maybe if I fight for the title, I won’t want him to be there, so I want to break that now.”

With her father being reluctant to attend her fights, she feels that he will be more nervous in the crowd than she will be in the cage.

“I don’t even think he knows how nervous he’s going to be, I think he thinks he’ll be okay, I really think he’s going to be so nervous,” said Dern. “I want to be used to him being there, so the sooner the better. I think it was just a perfect opportunity. It’s crazy how he was never at the fights, but I can’t ask for a better first fight for him to be at – the one in Brazil. So everything happens for a reason”

With a ton of hype for her UFC debut, Dern did not deliver the dominant performance that many expected when she faced Ashley Yoder in March, but feels that Amanda Cooper, her opponent at UFC 224, is a more advantageous matchup.

“I definitely think it’s a better fight for me than Ashley. Ashley was a southpaw, she was taller than me, longer than me, her losses have always been by decisions, so she’s a tough girl to submit…so Ashley was definitely a harder matchup for me, especially for my debut,” said Dern when asked about how she matches up against Cooper. “I think that Amanda is maybe a blue or purple belt in jiu-jitsu, but her losses have been by submissions, so I definitely think it’s a way better matchup for me.”

Dern has learned from her debut and has moved her training camp from Arizona to Southern California after parting ways with former coach John Crouch and the MMA Lab.

“I definitely went back and watched and even if I win by submission in the first 30 seconds, I will be able to find something that I need to get better at,” said Dern. “I’m very hard on myself. I’m always trying to get things as good as possible.”

Cooper has been very critical of Dern in recent interviews, calling her striking “bad.” Dern isn’t one to talk trash because she admits that she isn’t very good at it, but she has heard her opponent’s insults and doesn’t take them personally.

“I’m a jiu-jitsu girl coming into the MMA world. I take it more personally when she talks bad about my jiu-jitsu game than my standup game, because my jiu-jitsu is what I’ve done my whole life. It’s one thing to talk about standup, that I understand people are going to criticize no matter what,” said Dern. “She’s a fighter; she has to be confident to fight me. If she doesn’t show confidence, that’s going to be even better for me. I don’t take it personally.”

Although Dern won’t outright talk trash, she does have some feedback for areas that her opponent could improve upon.

“I think submission defence. All of her losses have been by submission. I know that she has some good wrestling takedowns, but I’m not a wrestler, so I think that the way that I go to the ground will be different than how she’s used to,” said Dern. “…I think the most important thing for her is to train her submission defense and I think that’s what’s going to hopefully help her if she’s going to get through the rounds because, I’m going into this fight to try to submit her as soon as possible.”

Dern is now 6-0 in mixed martial arts, but having fought four times in a calendar year, she hopes to take some time off after her upcoming fight in Rio.

Mackenzie Dern faces Amanda Cooper on the main card of UFC 224, which is available on pay-per-view. The preliminary card airs at 8:00 pm ET on TSN2.