Dern misses weight by seven pounds, fight with Cooper still on

Despite the fact that Mackenzie Dern missed weight by seven pounds, her fight against Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 will proceed.

Dern hit the scale at 123 pounds, well over the 116 pound limit for a non-title, strawweight bout. As a result, Cooper, who made weight, will receive 30% of Dern’s purse.

After agreeing to take the fight, Cooper tweeted her displeasure with her opponent.

“Not shocked @MackenzieDern missed weight but 7.4lbs over is a disgrace to all professionals,” Cooper tweeted. “She’s not getting out of this fight that easy. Fight is still on. ABCNation get ready. #ufc224 strawweight vs flyweight tomorrow night in Brazil.”

This is the third time Dern has missed weight in her MMA career, she came in heavy for two fights in Legacy prior to joining the UFC.

She made weight prior to her split decision victory over Ashley Yoder in her UFC debut in March.

Cooper and Dern are scheduled to meet on the main card of Saturday’s PPV event.