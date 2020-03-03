We've seen NHL teams Fail For Nail, Stop Winnin' For MacKinnon and Lose For Hughes.

This spring, it's Derniere for Lafreniere (Last For Lafreniere).

Ottawa fans held their collective breath going into the 2019 Draft Lottery. The Senators finished last in the NHL, with the Colorado Avalanche holding their first-round pick.

While Colorado didn't win the first-overall selection, the Avalanche did use the Sens' pick to take promising blueliner Bowen Byram fourth overall.

Hope springs eternal in the nation’s capital this season with the Senators holding two lottery picks – their own and San Jose's from the Erik Karlsson trade made in 2018.

The Detroit Red Wings are all but locked in with the best chance of winning the lottery (18.5 per cent) and the opportunity to select highly touted winger Alexis Lafreniere first overall.

With this year’s NHL Draft being held at the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens would love nothing more than to call out Lafreniere’s name in front of their fans, but there is just a 5 per cent chance of that happening.

The Winnipeg Jets are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but they have just a 3 per cent chance at the No. 1 pick if the season ended today.

Here are the lottery odds (from 2019, as the 2020 odds have not been announced) for all 15 non-playoff teams, ranked according to point percentage.

Standings through games completed on Mar. 3, 2020

Draft Lottery Odds RK TEAM GP PTS PT% % CHANCE AT NO. 1 PICK 1 Detroit 68 35 .257 18.5 2 Los Angeles 66 56 .424 13.5 3 Ottawa 67 58 .433 11.5 4 Anaheim 66 60 .455 9.5 5 Ottawa (from San Jose) 66 62 .470 8.5 6 New Jersey 66 64 .485 7.5 7 Buffalo 66 66 .500 6.5 8 Chicago 66 68 .515 6.0 9 Montreal 68 71 .522 5.0 10 New Jersey (from Arizona) 67 72 .537 3.5 11 Winnipeg 68 74 .544 3.0 12 Florida* 66 73 .553 2.5 13 Minnesota* 66 73 .553 2.0 14 NY Rangers 66 74 .561 1.5 15 Columbus 67 78 .582 1.0

* - Minnesota holds first tiebreaker (regulation wins) over Florida