Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had two opportunities to win Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but failed to convert on either.

VanVleet missed a wide-open three-point look in the dying seconds of regulation time, sending the two teams to overtime. Then, in the final seconds of the extra frame with the Raptors down one point, VanVleet was given another chance from three-point range but came up empty once again.

DeMar DeRozan set up VanVleet for the three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter with a beautiful pass from the baseline, and again in overtime with a kickback pass while guarded by two Cavaliers. DeRozan said after the game he remains confident in VanVleet despite the costly misses.

"He's got a heckuva shot," DeRozan said. "I'll live with him shooting that shot 10 times out of 10."

DeRozan put an arm around VanVleet as the Raptors left the court.

"I told him if we're in that same situation again, make the same exact pass, it's not just me trusting him, it's every single guy on this team, coaching staff trusts him in the moments, that's why he's in the game late in the game," DeRozan said. "He's got tough skin, he's going to bounce back, respond from it, but still have the utmost confidence in him."

Game 1 marked just VanVleet's third game of the postseason after he sustained a shoulder injury in the Raptors' regular season finale. He finished the game with nine points, going 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Game 2 will take place Thursday in Toronto.