DeRozan on refs: 'It felt like we played 5 on 8'

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of league officiating.

DeRozan's comments came following the Raptors' 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13.

"It's frustrating being out there feeling like we played five on eight," he told reporters after the game. "Some of the calls were terrible, period."

DeRozan is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 25.4 points per game on 48.1 per cent shooting with a career-best 35.6 per cent shooting from three-point range, adding five assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Raptors currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 29-13 record, four games behind the Boston Celtics. The team will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night.