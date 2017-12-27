DeMar DeRozan is quietly having one of his best seasons ever for a Toronto Raptors team doing the very same.

DeRozan was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in his career as the Raptors rolled to their sixth straight win to give them the best winning percentage in the East as of Boxing Day. While Tuesday’s loss to Dallas snapped their streak and dropped them to second, both DeRozan and the Raptors are enjoying seasons to remember.

DeRozan’s 24.3 points per game are a three-point drop from last year, but his efficiency has gone way up. His field goal percentage of 48.4 per cent is a jump from last year’s 46.7 and his effective field goal percentage – this statistic adjusts for the fact that a three-point field goal is worth more than a two-point field goal – of 51.1 makes him one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA.

And it’s not just scoring the ball where DeRozan is having a career-year. His total of 4.9 assists per night is by far the best of his career while his turnover rate has stayed the same, once again pointing to increased efficiency.

As the NBA continues to move more toward analytics and three-point records are broken each year, the DeRozan of old was unable to keep up, as he shot a dismal 26.6 per cent from the land beyond last season. It’s a different story in 2017-18. While his percentage of 33.3 still sits below league-average, it’s a huge improvement.

DeRozan’s bread and butter remain his mid-range game, yet his improvement from deep has helped him evolve.

“The evolution of DeMar is amazing to me. He’s always sort of been a long two [shooting guard], like an analytic nightmare where the math doesn’t think it’s an efficient shot, then he makes them. Then he makes more. Then you realize he can make those in his sleep,” Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown told the Toronto Sun.

“He’s incredibly skilled at the pull-up, too. Then he starts adding in some stuff, finishing at the rim. Then he starts adding the three-point shot and it’s like: ‘Wow!’”

The MVP discussion might be out of reach for the time being, but there’s no doubt he’s established himself as one of the top scorers in the NBA.

Here’s a look at some other stars from around the league having one of the best seasons of their careers that may warrant MVP consideration:

LeBron James: It’s shocking to think that this could be a career-year for James as he’s about to turn 33, but his numbers are right up there with his previous four MVP-seasons. Like DeRozan, he’s become more efficient from the field and has made strides to improve his three-point shooting. If the Cavs finish near the top of the conference like they’re expected to, James could add a fifth MVP title to his resume.

Ppg: 28.1

Apg: 9.1

Rpg: 8.1

FG%: 56.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The 23-year-old has increased his points per game total by nearly six each season since he came into the league as a teenager in 2013. Sitting at No. 2 in the NBA in scoring already, it’s hard to imagine what he’ll be able to accomplish throughout the course of his career. If Milwaukee can establish themselves as one of the East’s top teams in the New Year, the league could have its youngest MVP since Derrick Rose (22) took home the honours in 2011.

Ppg: 29.5

Apg: 4.6

Rpg: 10.4

FG%: 54.5

James Harden: The Houston Rockets have taken offence to a new level over the last several seasons and Harden has been right at the centre of it. Mike D’Antoni’s team has the NBA’s second-best record at 25-7 and Harden has nearly a three-point lead in the points per game category. Harden lost a close battle with Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year’s MVP-race, but 2018 may be the year he captures the award for the first time.

Ppg: 32.4

Apg: 9.2

Rpg: 5.2

FG%: 45.6

Kevin Durant: The Golden State Warriors once again find themselves with the league’s best record and Durant is once again in the MVP conversation. For the sixth straight season, Durant is shooting 50 per cent or more from the field and averaging over 25 a night. He might not be doing anything he hasn’t already done in his career, but production at that level is hard to ignore.

Ppg: 26.2

Apg: 5.1

Rpg: 7.2

FG%: 50.0

DeMar DeRozan:

Ppg: 24.3

Apg: 4.9

Rpg: 4.3

FG%: 48.4