TORONTO – The last time Los Angeles hosted all-star weekend was in 2011 and Compton native DeMar DeRozan felt fortunate enough to be apart of it, even if it was a small part.

The Raptors guard played in the rookie-sophomore game on Friday night and then competed in the slam-dunk contest the following evening. He still believes he got robbed in that dunk-off, by the way, but that’s what happens when Blake Griffin jumps over a Kia on his home court. That wasn’t enough to taint his experience though.

Joining DeRozan as a starter are LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid from the East, as well as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins from the West. The full teams will be revealed next Thursday.

DeRozan grew up just outside of L.A., watching the Lakers and idolizing Kobe Bryant. So, in that moment, he was a 20-year-old kid on a bad team, starstruck by some of the NBA’s best players and, while ambitious, he didn’t know where his career would take him and whether or not that special weekend could ever be topped.

“I thought that was everything,” DeRozan remembers. “I thought that was everything for me being in the rookie-sophomore game, being in the dunk contest. It was a great moment for me but you always paid attention to Sunday. You always felt like the whole world just cared about Sunday.”

Since then, DeRozan has led a culture shift in Toronto, setting a myriad of franchise records along the way. He’s made the Conference Finals, won an Olympic gold medal and become an all-NBA player. Now, with the league’s annual mid-season showcase returning to L.A. next month, his all-star journey is about to come full circle.

On Thursday, DeRozan was selected as an all-star for the fourth time in his nine-year career, voted in as a starter for the second straight season.

He’s accumulated some memorable all-star moments over the years, most notably acting as an unofficial co-host (with teammate Kyle Lowry) of the 2016 event in Toronto, but you get the feeling that this one will stand above the rest.

“It’s really like a dream when you think about it,” said the 28-year-old. “Especially with me being the kind of basketball fan I was growing up and watching every single All-Star Game. I remember it was in L.A. [in 2004] and just being amazed that it was in L.A. I wasn’t around none of the festivities (he was 13 at the time), but just to feel that energy now years later and for me to have the opportunity to not just be in it but start in it, it makes me feel like a kid all over again. It’s a humbling thing. Everything about it is something I would never believe.”

Needless to say, DeRozan is looking forward to wearing that uniform and playing in front of friends and family at Staples Center on Feb. 18. He is hopeful that his father will be able to be among them.

“That would be everything,” said DeRozan. His father, Frank, has been in poor health, battling kidney disease. “I want my family to always experience the things they don’t get to see every single day. I do this every day. This is my job. When something like that comes amongst your job you want to be able to experience it with your family. I really hope so.”

It is a well-deserved honour for a player in the middle of his best season as a professional. DeRozan is a feel-good story and has been for a while, in the sense that he’s continued to get better and exceed just about every reasonable expectation – a result of his unrelenting drive and well documented work ethic. Still, he seems to have taken an even bigger step forward this year.

DeRozan is averaging 25.2 points per game, down slightly from last season, however, that still ranks seventh in the NBA and he’s doing it more efficiently (with fewer shots and a smaller usage rate) than ever. His true shooting percentage (which takes into account twos, threes and free throws) of .577 is a career-best, as are his assist (5.0) and three-point shooting (1.1 per game on 35 per cent) numbers.

The Raptors have had success in reinventing their once unimaginative offence and while there are a handful of people that deserve credit for that – Lowry, the coaches and the young supporting cast, among them – none of it would be possible without DeRozan buying in and leading the charge. His ability to make plays for teammates and even stretch some of his mid-range jumpers out beyond the arc has unlocked new possibilities, both for him and the team.

“Before I was always comfortable with certain elements [of my game] and that’s all I stuck to,” said DeRozan. “Now, this time around, all across the board, the elements that I feel comfortable with – passing, handle more and more, when to create more, when to shoot more and understanding where the shots are coming from, the feel of the game, so many elements of the game that are miscellaneous and I never paid attention to for years before – kind of give me a certain comfort this time around that I never had.”

While it’s always seemed like DeRozan’s been underappreciated or has flown under the radar, especially league-wide and among casual basketball fans, his recent play has certainly started to turn heads.

DeRozan finished second among Eastern Conference guards in all three facets of voting. He got just under a million votes from fans, was selected as a starter by 89 of 99 voters on the media panel and also got the nod from his peers, the NBA’s players.

“That says something that the NBA world is paying attention,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “And the reason why they’re doing that, I guarantee if he was here losing like his first couple years [in the league] he wouldn’t be getting those votes. And he could be putting up as many numbers as he wanted to be putting up, but winning and having a winning culture here does that.”

He’s not wrong. Going into Thursday’s slate of games, the Raptors sat second in the East, three games behind first-place Boston and an increasingly comfortable four games ahead of Cleveland. As long as they keep winning, the whole team stands to benefit.

Assuming Toronto is still in a top-2 seed on Feb. 4, Casey and his staff will coach in the All-Star Game (Boston’s Brad Stevens is ineligible, as league rules prohibit anyone from coaching in back-to-back seasons).

As for Lowry, his all-star fate is now in the hands of the East’s other 14 head coaches (Casey can’t vote for his own player), who will select the conference’s seven reserves, to be announced on Tuesday. They’ll vote in two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards (players at any position), meaning there are 2-to-4 slots available to Lowry.

A three-time all-star himself, Lowry is having a good (albeit slightly down, by his standards) season. The only guard that would appear to be a lock is Indiana’s Victor Oladipo. Then, the competition is made up of Washington’s backcourt – John Wall and Bradley Beal – and 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, along with big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Kevin Love and Andre Drummond, who will all be competing for frontcourt or wild-card spots.

In other words, it will be tight but, given the respect Lowry and – perhaps of equal importance – the Raptors have earned around the league, he would seem to have a reasonably good chance of accompanying DeRozan to L.A.

For the first time ever, the NBA has adopted a new format in which the conference’s leading vote getters – James and Curry – will serve as team captains and choose the two rosters from the pool of players selected as starters and reserves. According to multiple reports, the league isn’t planning on televising or releasing the draft order, something that DeRozan – like many fans – is disappointed by.

“I would be curious to know who is going where,” he admitted. “But it will probably be talked about.”